An online petition is calling for the removal of the Confederate monument from the lawn of the courthouse where the trial for the murder of Emmett Till took place.
Emmett Till, a Black 14-year-old from Chicago, was tortured and killed after whistling at a white woman at Bryant Grocery and Meat Market in Money in 1955.
Two white men, J.W. Milam and Roy Bryant, were acquitted by an all-white jury in Till’s death but later admitted in a magazine interview that they had killed him. The trial was held at the Tallahatchie County Courthouse, where a Confederate monument did, and still does, sit.
After Till’s death, his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley, demanded an open-casket funeral.
Published photographs of the service, including one of her looking at her son’s mutilated body, are often credited with spurring the civil rights movement.
In 2007, a historical marker was placed on the courthouse lawn memorializing the trial.
Now, a petition is calling on Gov. Tate Reeves and local officials to find a new location for the statue. The monument is a full-length, uniformed Confederate soldier on top of a tall shaft and has the dates of the Civil War, 1861-1865, and the words “Our Heroes” on the front.
“We, the people, around the world and in the state of Mississippi, are asking Governor Tate Reeves and Sumner city officials to legally remove the Confederate Statue at Sumner Courthouse and place it in an area where it can’t be seen by the general public or in a park reserved to educate those on the Confederacy,” the petition reads.
The petition is found on Change.org, a site where people can make and sign petitions and collect signatures from all over the country. As of Tuesday morning, over 2,000 people had signed the petition.
Some signers have also added comments. For example, one said that “no one should be made to feel unwelcome in a courthouse,” and another said the presence of the statue is “plain demonic.”
Melissa Earnest, activist and author of the petition, said she started it to show how many were displeased with the statue.
“It is a slap in the face to all who have been victims of racial injustices, racial profiling, racism — but most importantly, it is a slap in the face to this child, who has yet to receive justice almost 66 years later,” she said.
Earnest said that on her social media platforms she also pushes another petition, separate from hers, that calls upon Congress, the U.S. Department of Justice and others to recognize Carolyn Bryant Donham, the white woman who accused Emmett Till of assaulting her, as a recognized accomplice and have her charged with murder. This petition is authored by the Emmett Till Legacy Foundation and has almost 16,000 signers on MoveOn.org, another petition host website.
Earnest, who is from Drew, said she grew up three miles from the shed where Till was brutally beaten. She said she has received harsh negativity about the statue petition but added that “the love and support for Emmett always outweighs the hate.”
Anita Mullen Greenwood, the chancery clerk for Tallahatchie County, said she was unsure whether the county’s supervisors were aware of this particular petition. She said sometime last year the board had heard from some people who petitioned to move the statue, but no action was taken.
According to the American Legion’s list of honors and remembrances, the monument was erected in 1913 by a chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy — the same group responsible for the Confederate monument on the Leflore County Courthouse lawn.
In Leflore County, the supervisors voted last June to remove the monument from the courthouse lawn pending the selection of a “more suitable location,” but it remains there.
District 1 Supervisor Sam Abraham was not present at the time of the vote, but he later said he would have voted not to move the monument because it would divide the community.
Robert Collins, former president of the board, said in January that the board is preoccupied with the COVID-19 pandemic and is still looking for a suitable location for the monument.
The vote took place after nationwide protests spurred by the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, who was pinned to the ground during an arrest in Minneapolis.
A television series titled “Women of the Movement” is being filmed in and around the area and tells the story of Mamie Till-Mobley and her activism after her son’s death.
Representatives from the production could not be reached to see if filming has been or will be held at the Sumner courthouse.
