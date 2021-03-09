Greenwood firefighters twice entered a burning house in Baptist Town Saturday to search for anyone who might be trapped inside.
On their first search, they removed 2-year-old Elijah Stasher Moore from a bedroom. He died at the scene from smoke inhalation, Leflore County Coroner Debra Sanders said.
On the firefighters’ second search, they found no others in the house at 324 Short St., Fire Chief Marcus Banks said.
When they arrived at the house around 1 p.m. Saturday, the house was fully involved with the fire and the firefighters were told that a 2-year-old remained in the house.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the victim of the devastating fire,” Banks said.
According to a report from the Fire Department, four other occupants resided at the house: Jakara Reed, Vakarius Stasher, Kassidy Stasher and Khamud Stasher.
The fire, which started at 324 Short St., resulted in extensive smoke, heat and flame damage and rendered the house a total loss, according to the report.
A vacant house next door at 325 Short St. and a car owned by a resident of 324 Short St. were also damaged from the fire.
Banks said fire investigators from the Greenwood department and the state Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating the fire.
