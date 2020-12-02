A new “tree” will adorn the city of Greenwood’s Rail Spike Park trail — but it will be manmade.
The City Council voted Tuesday to commission Greenwood artist and fashion designer Stephen McIntyre to erect a stainless steel tree sculpture at Rail Spike Park.
McIntyre said he and Mayor Carolyn McAdams think the sculpture “is a great symbol for Greenwood.”
“It is something that draws the community together and has no political implications,” said McIntyre, who added that trees “provide shade and oxygen for us to breathe and they’re also the building blocks for countless forms of life and ecosystems.”
The 8-to-10-foot sculpture will be mounted on concrete along the trail between Howard and Fulton streets, McIntyre said.
The project is estimated to cost about $7,500, and McIntyre, who’s working on it by himself, said he’d like to have it complete by mid-January.
McIntyre mentioned that numerous sculptures decorate the city of Chattanooga, Tennessee, and said that his tree could create a “chain reaction” for other local artists wanting to install public art in Greenwood. Public art can also increase tourism, cultural vitalization and property values for a city, he said.
Several council members, as well as McAdams, were receptive to the idea.
The mayor, who met with McIntyre multiple times before his visit to the council, said a sculpture “will add some dimension to Rail Spike Park.”
Ward 5’s Andrew Powell, who cast the sole dissenting vote against the project, declined to comment when asked after the meeting about his vote.
In other business:
• The council granted a 10-year exemption on property taxes for Milwaukee Tool for a total value of almost $17 million.
• The council approved matching funds to split with the county for two projects.
The council agreed to commit $19,737.50 for a new roof for the West Washington Street branch of the Greenwood-Leflore Public Library system, half of the $39,475 that’s needed. The county approved contributing the other half earlier this fall.
The council also approved paying $6,960.50, half of the required $13,921 needed to repair the crash truck for Greenwood-Leflore Airport. The truck is used to fight fires involving hydrocarbon fuels, Fire Chief Marcus Banks said.
• McAdams said that business cards for CrimeStoppers, the anonymous tip line, will be included with the next round of bills sent out by Greenwood Utilities to its approximately 9,200 customers.
The mayor said Police Chief Jody Bradley and Brian Finnegan, the CEO of Greenwood Utilities, helped implement this method of informing the people.
In addition, CrimeStoppers bumper stickers have been affixed to all city vehicles, McAdams said.
