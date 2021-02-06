Nicole Bishop, the Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School District’s Teacher of the Year, says she didn’t always picture herself as an educator — but after seeing the impact she could make on young people, she is glad she did.
Bishop, a ninth grade Algebra I teacher at Leflore County High School, is in her sixth year of teaching — a profession she found herself pursuing after graduating from Ohio State University with a degree in political science.
But as she left the home of the Buckeyes to start her career, she felt a calling to go into education, inspired by her mother.
“My mom taught at my high school, and she was absolutely amazing at it and had a huge impact on her students,” she said. “And then I also had some amazing teachers there, so to me teaching is a way to honor and continue their legacy.”
Her mother taught self-contained special education, a form of teaching that serves those who need extra support through smaller settings with fewer students.
After hearing that she had won the districtwide award, Bishop said she couldn’t wait to tell the woman who inspired her.
“Oh yeah, she was pretty proud,” Bishop said laughing. “She did all the mom thing, posted it on Facebook and everything.”
Bishop, 27, is from Cincinnati. She started her career through the Teach For America program, a nonprofit organization that recruits college graduates from top U.S. universities to serve as teachers for at least two years in a low-income community. Some, like Bishop, choose to continue teaching after their two-year commitment is up.
Even though many people may think of their early high school days as the most awkward time in their lives, Bishop said that age is a starting place for those who are at the brink of adulthood.
“Ninth graders take Algebra I, and I think they are absolutely the best form of human being and the most fun to spend the day with,” Bishop said. “It’s a really unique opportunity, because they’re at this point in their lives where they haven’t figured out who they are and what they want to do, and you get to have an impact on that. It’s really amazing.”
For Bishop, nothing is quite like the time she gets to spend with her students. Even in her first year, they were incredible, she said.
“Kids are just the most forgiving people, I think, most of the time — and any teacher will tell you this: No matter what you teach or what your experiences are, your first year teaching is going to be rough,” she said “And it was, but I’ve had like a really incredible support system the whole way — both at the school through Teach For America and then back home with my family. So that really helped me get through the first year, and it’s really just an opportunity to learn and grow. You can’t grow as much as you did your first year teaching.”
Bishop said this year has been hard for all teachers. Because the COVID-19 pandemic has forced all students in the district to do distance learning, Bishop said she hasn’t been able to hear the laughter or lively conversations that she had come to expect.
Sitting in a vibrant, yet empty, classroom with definitions of parabolas and quadratic equations lining her room and no avid learners to read them, she said it has been an “exceptional” year for every educator.
“I think one of the most powerful experiences for me is how much I’ve grown. Because I honestly think everything that I have learned to do this year, I will carry with me. I will be 10 times the teacher I ever was because I’ve been forced to learn and adapt so much,” she said.
And in a year where many have seen the power of great teachers, Bishop said she is still in shock she was selected for this award.
“It was kind of unreal. My principal called me to tell me, and I was just a little bit in shock because there are so many teachers who deserve to win this year. We’ve all had an exceptional year. And everybody is putting in so much time and so much work to do the best we can for kids right now. So it still almost hasn’t sunk in.”
But for her coworkers and fellow instructors, this award comes as no surprise at all.
Barbra McCline, a mentor of hers and a social studies teacher at the school, said that Bishop is a great teacher because she has not only the skills to help students excel but the compassion to do so.
“She has a heart that goes far and beyond the classroom, with her students and her co-workers. Over the years, she and I have both rejoiced and cried concerning many students, sometimes at the same time. ... Her heart truly bleeds black and red,” McCline said, referring to the high school’s colors. “As a school, we have been blessed to have her remain in our community.”
Another LCHS math teacher, Annie Steele, said it has been an incredible experience to watch Bishop grow. “In the four to five years that I have worked with Ms. Bishop, she has gone from a timid first-year teacher ... to a much more confident, assertive, problem solver,” Steele said.
Steele said that besides being an “awesome Algebra 1 teacher,” Bishop has volunteered her time to coach the school’s softball team, take photos for school athletics and help with ACT prep. “As someone who has watched Ms. Bishop flourish, I am extremely proud of her accomplishment as district Teacher of the Year, and I honestly can’t think of a more deserving person,” Steele said.
Bishop said she could not have done it without all those who have supported her.
“Our administration here and a lot of the veteran teachers kind of mentored me since day one. I have had roommates the entire time who are also in education, and my parents, they’ve just been amazing. That’s what’s gotten me to this point.”
For individual schools, the teacher of the year awards went to:
• Amanda Elzy Junior High School: Kambreca Mitchell
• Amanda Elzy High School: Justicc Brown
• Bankston Elementary School: Carol Salley
• Claudine Brown Elementary School: Bettye Smith Hill
• Davis Elementary School: Stephanie Jones
• East Elementary School: Minnie Perkins
• Greenwood Middle School: Marques Johnson
• Greenwood High School: Kimberly Sanford
• Leflore County Elementary School: Reginald Stanley
• Threadgill Elementary School: Alecia Lemon Carver
• Threadgill Primary School: Fantasia Campbell-Kent
