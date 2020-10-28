A mural-painting project recently brought a colorful splash to Avenue I.
“Pre-school Mural Morning,” which was co-hosted by ArtPlace Mississippi and the Greenwood Community Center, was a crowd-sourced effort to paint the Community Center’s building on Saturday.
Children ages 3 to 5 and their families were invited to participate in the project and enjoy a cookout as well as a yard sale to help raise funds for interior renovations.
People were also encouraged to wear pink as part of a campaign to raise awareness about breast cancer.
In accordance with Greenwood’s COVID-19 safety protocols, paints and brushes were provided, and families had to wear facial coverings.
Children and their families painted on boards that covered windows on the outside of the Community Center’s building.
“The weekend was great! It was a little cold and rainy, but that didn’t keep us away,” said Erin Mulligan, the interim executive director of ArtPlace Mississippi. “The murals came together beautifully. Sybil (Levine) did a wonderful job getting everything sketched out and prepped for the artists. We had some very enthusiastic young painters out there.”
Sybil Levine, a board member and volunteer at the Community Center, drew outlines that kids and their families filled in.
Levine said that despite the overcast skies, “it was really lovely” to see the community come out and support the project. “We all came together and did it,” she said. “Everyone just had a chance to let go.”
Levine said about a dozen families showed up to paint throughout the day. She said her favorite part was seeing the children express their artistic skills.
“These little kids, they always kind of start out shy; then they end up with two brushes, one in each hand, having a great time,” she said.
Levine and Mulligan said that the project was a great success.
“We’re really happy to be partnering with Greenwood Community Center, and we’re looking forward to our next project together,” Mulligan said.
Debra Adams, a co-founder and operations director of the center, said the weekend went well and she “absolutely can’t wait” to work with ArtPlace again.
“It was a match made in heaven,” she added.
Adams said the cookout and yard sale, as well as the “Wear Pink” event, brought out over 100 people. “We had a lot of cancer survivors and those still fighting come out and support,” she said.
•Contact Adam Bakst at 581-7233 or abakst@gwcommonwealth.com. Twitter: @AdamBakst_GWCW
