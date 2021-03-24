The Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School District’s attempt to wean students back into in-person instruction has met with more reluctance than school officials had anticipated.
So far, less than 500 of the district’s 4,300 students have been participating in the hybrid schedule — two days of in-school instruction and three days of virtual — since it began March 15, following a year of all distance learning because of COVID-19 concerns. The district, based on surveys of its families, had been planning on close to 650 students going hybrid.
“A lot of parents are uncomfortable sending their children to school,” Dr. Mary Brown, the district’s superintendent, told the Greenwood Rotary Club Tuesday.
Still, with infection numbers declining and vaccination rates rising, the school district’s plan is to gradually transition all students completely to in-school instruction by next fall.
“We need them in our buildings,” said Brown. “They need to be there as well.”
There have been widespread reports that students around the country have regressed academically during the pandemic, and Brown acknowledged that there has been a “learning loss” locally as well.
Prior to spring break earlier this month, students were tested in the four main subject areas to see how they are faring as state assessments approach. For the most part, they tested as well as or better than students had scored two years earlier, the last time state tests were given. The exception was in science, where only 23% of the district’s students scored proficient or above, compared to 44% on the state tests given in the spring of 2019. State tests were not given last year due to shutdowns caused by the pandemic.
Brown attributed the big drop in science to students losing out on the hands-on instruction that occurs when they are in school buildings.
State tests will begin March 29 and run through May 12. Students, including virtual learners, will be bused into the schools to take the tests. The results, the Mississippi State Board of Education has decided, will not be used to grade schools, and no students will be required to pass the standardized tests to move onto the next grade or graduate.
Still, schools will find out what percentage of their students are performing at or above grade level.
To help students catch up, the district is looking at the possibility of extending the school day or school year, using federal coronavirus relief funds to cover the costs.
The district is on tap to receive $15.8 million from the relief package passed by Congress in December. That comes on top of $3.5 million the district had received from an early round of pandemic-related funding, of which it has spent so far $1.4 million.
All of the money has to be spent over the next 2½ years, and there are restrictions on how it can be used, such as for distance learning and sanitation supplies and equipment. The second, larger round of funding does include more allowable uses, including replacing or upgrading air conditioning and ventilation systems.
That might be of limited help to the school district in its desire to build at least one new countywide school. The consolidated district’s school board has been meeting regularly to discuss whether to seek voter approval of a bond issue, which would finance most of any construction.
Brown shared figures with the Greenwood civic club to show the progress the district has made to reduce costs. Expenditures on maintenance, overtime and consultants are down a combined $2.9 million, or 56%, from a year ago.
Among the more dramatic reductions have been fees paid to outside firms to provide staff training and other guidance, according to Brown, who took over in 2019 as superintendent following the merger of the former Greenwood and Leflore County districts. Two years ago, $1.1 million of the federal money the district received went to consultants. That was cut to $337,000 last year and then to $63,000 this year.
“We do plan to continue to move that trend downward and utilize the people that we have in our district,” Brown said.
•Contact Tim Kalich at 581-7243 or tkalich@gwcommonwealth.com.
