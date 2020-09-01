A Carrollton man has been charged with murder in a shooting in North Carrollton Saturday night.
Deputies arrested Lajarvis C. Jenkins, 21, 9303 Mississippi 17 South, Lot 9, in connection with the death of 31-year-old Conelius G. Lacy of North Carrollton, according to a release from the depart-
ment.
Deputies responded to a call at about 6:45 p.m. Saturday in reference to shots being fired on 5th Street in North Carrollton. They found Lacy lying in the street.
Deputies immediately began performing CPR, continued until the ambulance arrived and were able to check for vital signs, according to the release.
Lacy was pronounced dead at the scene by Carroll County Coroner Mark Stiles.
Stiles said Lacy was shot once in the chest and once in the upper left buttock.
According to Carroll County Sheriff Clint Walker, no motive has been determined. He said only that an investigation led the authorities to Jenkins.
Jenkins was taken to the Carroll Montgomery Regional Correctional Facility. On Monday afternoon, Justice Court Judge Jimmy Avant denied him bond.
Walker said the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is assisting in this investigation in regard to a vehicle that was found near the scene of the crime.
