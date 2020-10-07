The COVID-19 pandemic has delayed but not derailed the Museum of the Mississippi Delta’s strategy to make itself more interactive.
Anything that could be touched by human hands, for the time being, has been closed or taken up so as to reduce the chance of transmitting the virus.
But Katie Mills, the museum’s executive director, says that’s a temporary arrangement. The long-term plan is to follow the trends in museums nationwide to make themselves more accessible.
“They want to be engaging, they want to tell stories, and they want to be able to serve the public,” Mills told the Greenwood Rotary Club Tuesday. “They don’t want to be these quiet institutions that are kind of sacred and people are scared to walk in.”
Mills said one avenue to make the museum more inviting is to bring in traveling exhibits. The museum has three major ones planned over the next four years.
In May 2021, Greenwood’s museum will be the last of six stops in Mississippi for “Crossroads,” a traveling exhibit produced by the Smithsonian Institution that focuses on life in rural America. In 2022, an exhibit will be coming about Prohibition, the 13-year period in U.S. history during which the production and sale of alcohol were outlawed nationwide. Then in 2025 will be one on World War I.
“These are first-class exhibits, and we’re very fortunate that we get to host one,” Mills said.
The museum spent a lot of energy in recent years focusing on a three-phase renovation of the facility. With that work completed, Mills said, the museum is turning its attention to upgrading its permanent exhibits, including the room devoted to archaeology.
The museum’s collection of native American pottery and colonial trade beads, she said, “was massive, but it just wasn’t very interpretive. ... If you weren’t an archaeologist, you probably spent about five or 10 minutes in there, and then you walked out because you had no idea what you were looking at.”
The object of the upgrade will be to use the artifacts to communicate to visitors what life was like in the Mississippi Delta when the only people living in the region were Native Americans, Mills said.
“That’s our goal, to tell the story of those people.”
Mills, who has been in the job since March, has other ideas as well to create a greater hands-on experience. One of those, she said, might be to help teach children how food is grown by creating a garden at the museum for the “Summer Discovery” classes.
Another would be to incorporate more technology, such as bar codes that can be scanned on a user’s smartphone to present the information about an object or artwork on display.
She said the changes will have to be phased in gradually as funding permits. “The sky’s the limit. There are so many wonderful things we can do. Unfortunately, everybody is limited by their financial resources.”
