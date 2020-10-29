Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School District students may be able to return for some form of in-person classes on Jan. 5.
Dr. Mary Brown, the district’s superintendent, presented the possible early-2021 start date as part of a draft schedule to the school board Wednesday at its regular work session.
Currently, all students in the district are enrolled in distance learning. Hybrid scheduling mixes both in-person and virtual learning.
Brown said the plan was still in its early stages and still had to be presented to principals, teachers and district families to gauge their opinions.
She also said things can easily change depending on developments related to the COVID-19 pandemic in the coming weeks.
“We do know that these numbers (of virus cases) are still increasing, so if we get to January and these numbers are just too high and it is not safe, we will have to consider safety first,” she said.
Brown also said that according to surveys put out by the district, many parents said they would continue to do a solely virtual learning experience; however, she said she did want to put the in-person option out there for those who felt differently.
She added that between now and the end of next month, she and other district officials will be working with parents to answer questions and work out details. The current plan, she said, is to have families decide by Nov. 30 which type of learning the students want. A student who chooses the hybrid schedule will not be allowed to switch back into virtual, and a student who decides to continue virtual learning is not to switch to the hybrid schedule.
