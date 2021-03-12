The graduation rates for all four of the public high schools in Leflore and Carroll counties have surpassed the nation’s graduation rate.
And three of those high schools also surpassed Mississippi’s average graduation rate, according to data from the Mississippi Department of Education.
On Thursday, the department released its results for high school graduation and dropout rates for the 2019-2020 school year for students who began their high school career in the 2016-2017 school year.
In Mississippi, 87.7% of students graduated within those four years, exceeding the most recent national rate of 85%, according to the department. The previous year, Mississippi’s rate was 85%.
The report covers students who entered high school before the Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School District was formed in 2019.
Out of a senior class of 152, the graduation rate for Greenwood High School was 90.1% and the dropout rate was 6.6%.
Amanda Elzy High, with a senior class of 90, had a graduation rate of 92.2% and a dropout rate of 5.6%.
Leflore County High, with a senior class of 41, had a graduation rate of 85.4% and a dropout rate of 7.3%.
At J.Z. George High, the lone high school in the Carroll County School District, the graduation rate was 91.1% and the dropout rate was 8.9% for a senior class of 79 students.
“Mississippi students are recognized nationally for the tremendous academic growth they have achieved in recent years,” Dr. Carey Wright, state superintendent of education, said in a press release. “I am incredibly proud of our state’s teachers, school leaders and parents, who have committed themselves to ensuring students complete high school prepared for college, postsecondary training, the military and the workforce.”
In ballyhooing the record graduation rate, however, Wright failed to note that because of the COVID-19 pandemic, students were exempted last year from having to take the state’s subject area tests. Passing those tests has in the past been a stumbling block for some students in earning their diploma.
