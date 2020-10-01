The Greenwood and Leflore County mask mandates will remain in effect unless their respective boards vote to end them, officials say.
Gov. Tate Reeves lifted a statewide mask mandate Wednesday, although face coverings still will be required in some situations to protect against the spread of COVID-19.
The Greenwood City Council will vote at its regular meeting Tuesday on whether to keep or remove its mandate, Mayor Carolyn McAdams said Wednesday.
McAdams said she felt the widespread wearing of masks has helped reduce the spread of the virus and believes it is vital to keep that requirement in place locally.
“We’re just trying to keep people free of this coronavirus,” the mayor said.
McAdams predicted the current order will continue. She said that masks have proved essential for businesses and restaurants to serve their customers safely.
“I don’t understand the urgency to lift everything when the pandemic is still going on,” she said.
Likewise, Robert Collins, president of the Leflore County Board of Supervisors, said the county’s mask mandate stands until the board can discuss the issue further at its regular meeting Monday.
He, too, said he hopes the county board votes to keep the order in effect.
“If we take it off, the cases will go sky-high,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.