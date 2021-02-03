A three-year-old lawsuit against Leflore County by a current Greenwood City Council candidate has regained attention.
On Monday, the county Board of Supervisors went into executive session, seemingly to discuss the suit filed in October 2018 by Lavoris Weathers against Leflore County and 10 unnamed defendants.
Weathers, who is seeking the council seat in Ward 5 as a Democrat, is also the founder of Operation Peace Treaty, an anti-gun-violence community group.
The lawsuit, which is one side of a legal argument, was filed in Leflore County Court.
Weathers claims that a talent show he had booked at the Civic Center for May 28, 2017, had to be canceled due to booking irregularities at the facility.
He claims that the Civic Center’s director, Andrew McQueen, imposed unreasonable financial conditions on the rental, including requiring Weathers to put up $1,300 in additional security funds. Weathers also claims that he had repeatedly requested an eight-hour rental but was only allotted a five-hour time slot.
After he canceled the event, according to Weathers, the county, acting through McQueen, “took advantage” of Weathers’ efforts and conducted its own program during the same time frame that Weathers had originally requested.
Weathers accuses the defendants of fraudulent misrepresentation, unjust enrichment and breach of duty of good faith and fair dealing.
He said he lost a minimum of $9,000 along with some other financial damages as a result of the cancellation of his event.
The lawsuit does not specify the amount of damages he is seeking.
Tom Calhoun III, the Greenwood attorney representing Weathers, could not be reached for comment Tuesday.
