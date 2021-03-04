The Mississippi Transportation Commission has awarded a contract for a maintenance project that includes part of U.S. 49 East.
The $4.2 million contract covers milling and overlaying 12.2 miles of highway — on U.S. 49 from Mississippi 12 at Tchula to the Leflore County line and on Mississippi 818 from U.S. 49 to the railroad tracks in Holmes County.
“Our number-one priority at MDOT is to keep the state of Mississippi safe,” Central District Transportation Commissioner Willie Simmons said in a statement. “These projects are a major investment into Mississippi’s transportation infrastructure and the safety of the traveling public.”
The project was awarded to APAC-Mississippi Inc., a Richland-based asphalt paving and construction materials company.
It is one of 10 projects MDOT will oversee that are meant to maintain and enhance transportation infrastructure across the state.
Another project is a 12-mile mill-and-overlay project on Interstate 55 near the Carroll-Montgomery County line.
The $20.9 million project was awarded to the Lehman-Roberts Co., which is based in Memphis.
“These projects will make our highways safer and make Mississippi a better place to live and work,” Melinda McGrath, MDOT executive director, said in a statement.
“All of our projects, whether pavement overlays or bridge replacements, help ensure the businesses and people of Mississippi have efficient and reliable infrastructure for travel and transport of goods and services.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.