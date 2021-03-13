Deborah Purnell has been selected as Mississippi Valley State University’s 2020-2021 Humanities Teacher of the Year, MVSU’s Division of Academic Affairs announced in a press release.
“I am honored to be named Teacher of the Year by the Mississippi Humanities Council. This award could only have happened with the support of my department chair and the wonderful administration at Mississippi Valley State University,” said Purnell.
Purnell, an English instructor and director of the MVSU Writing Center, joined Valley’s faculty in January 2015.
The Mississippi Humanities Council’s Public Humanities Awards recognize outstanding work by Mississippians in bringing the humanities’ insights to public audiences. This year’s awards event will be presented virtually and streamed on the council’s Facebook and YouTube channels beginning at 7 p.m. March 26.
Purnell will hold a virtual presentation at 11 a.m. Tuesday on Zoom.
Her presentation, “How Invisibility, Isolation, and Intersectionality Work to Further Class and Racial Antagonism for African American Women in John Singleton’s ‘Higher Learning,’” shares her thoughts on Singleton’s third feature film, “Higher Learning.”
“The film premiered in cinemas across America in 1995. ‘Higher Learning’ experienced nationwide violence, as well as racial tensions during its opening week and several weeks due to the 1994 arrest of former NFL great O.J. Simpson, who allegedly murdered his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ronald Goldman,” she explained.
“In wake or in response to the rising condemnation of all African American men because of Simpson’s arrest, Singleton created ‘Higher Learning’ and released it mere weeks before Simpson’s 1995 murder trial. While the film has achieved cult acclaim in the 20 years since its release, it is not without issues,” she said.
Her presentation will acknowledge, she said, the film’s highlighted themes of racial profiling and violence but also shine a light on how it fails to feature the voice of America’s most-educated population, African American women.
“What’s more, the two black women in the film are relegated to stereotypical roles, and one of the women is murdered at the end of the film to bring about peace,” she said.
Purnell graduated from MVSU with a degree in English, and she earned a master’s degree from the University of Mississippi in journalism and English. She also holds a Master of Fine Arts in creative writing from Full Sail University. She resides in Oxford with her dog, Waffles.
Purnell’s Zoom presentation may be viewed at mvsu.zoom.us/j/87515561608?pwd=ZlM0WE92Z0pENXpHWlZPa2htN1pxQT09.
The meeting ID is 875 1556 1608 and the passcode is Purnell.
