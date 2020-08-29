Fascinated by visits to the Greenwood area, a singer from Australia has released a song about Greenwood that pays homage to both the town and the legacy of acclaimed blues guitarist Robert Johnson.
Lucie Tiger, 30, who lives in Sydney, released her short album, an EP titled “Gasoline,” earlier this summer. The EP, which consists of four “road-trip Americana” songs, as described by Tiger, includes the song “Greenwood,” which also has an accompanying music video.
“When I was writing it, I was thinking of writing a song that was almost a bit of tribute to Robert Johnson because he’s done so much for rock ’n’ roll and blues music and Southern rock and Americana and all of these genres that I sort of wanted to kind of give him a bit of a shout out in one of my songs,” Tiger said.
Legend has it that Johnson sold his soul to the devil for his guitar-playing skills, but Tiger wanted to spotlight his burial location instead. “He’s so tied up with the ‘devil at the crossroads’ thing, which is in Clarksdale, but I thought not many people talk about his final resting place, which is Greenwood, and I feel like Greenwood needs to get a little bit of the limelight here.”
Markers have been placed in three locations for Johnson, who died in 1938: Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church near Morgan City, Payne Chapel Missionary Baptist Church in Quito and Little Zion Missionary Baptist Church on Money Road outside Greenwood. The Little Zion gravesite is generally accepted as Johnson’s actual resting place, and Tiger said she believes that it is.
Tiger’s EP was recorded at FAME Studios in Muscle Shoals, Alabama, where artists such as Little Richard and Bobbie Gentry have recorded.
The music video for “Greenwood” was filmed just south of Sydney.
Tiger said she’s visited the United States five times and has been to Greenwood and the surrounding Mississippi Delta region twice — once in 2011 with her parents and once in September 2019 with just her mother.
Interested in “getting to the source of things,” Tiger said she discovered that one of her favorite bands, the Rolling Stones, had been influenced by Delta blues artists such as Johnson and Muddy Waters. “I started researching Robert Johnson, and his life has so much mystery to it — sort of magic as well,” Tiger said.
“I started researching all of that. It’s such an interesting time period because it doesn’t seem so long ago, but there’s still so much that wasn’t documented that there’s still an air of mystery about it.”
Tiger said she stayed in Clarksdale on each visit to the Delta but would drive to visit the Greenwood area, particularly to visit Johnson’s grave at Little Zion and give thanks.
“It’s kind of become a pilgrimage for me. Every time I’m in that part of the U.S., I always like to go down to Robert Johnson’s grave and just sort of thank him because I feel like without what he did with music, there would be a completely different musical landscape today,” Tiger said.
“Being in Greenwood, which is where Robert Johnson was, or being in Muscle Shoals, Alabama, where Lynyrd Skynyrd recorded, another one of my big influences — just being in those places and breathing the same air and drinking the same water kind of inspires you from the inside out, I feel,” she said.
Tiger has been a performing artist for 10 years. She said the music she currently performs was influenced by artists she’d listen to during road trips throughout Australia — artists such as the Allman Brothers, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Creedence Clearwater Revival and, of course, Robert Johnson and Muddy Waters.
Tiger said she had planned to visit the Delta again this September until international travel was restricted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
She said that she had time to visit the city of Greenwood when she came to the Delta last year. She and her mother stopped in at Steven’s Bar-B-Q and ordered some burgers. Tiger recalled that the food was great and that the people she met in town, including those who served her at the restaurant, were friendly and welcoming.
In addition, Tiger said that she drove through a couple of bayous and “saw the swamp and the trees and the water,” something she doesn’t see in Australia.
For Tiger, Greenwood seems like “an idyllic, Southern, Mississippi Delta town, and I think that’s what I loved about it.”
Now she’s considering moving to the South with her family. “We’ve had enough of Australia,” she laughed.
“We are tossing up between Muscle Shoals, Alabama, where I recorded my EP, but also the Mississippi Delta — Clarksdale or Greenwood, one of those towns,” Tiger said.
Wherever she ends up living in the South, Tiger said that she’ll be back in Greenwood to perform and share her music.
Contact Gerard Edic at 581-7239 or gedic@gwcommonwealth.com.
