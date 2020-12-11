Two more deaths have been added to Carroll County’s toll from COVID-19, bringing the total to 17.
The Mississippi State Health Department reported Friday that one of the deaths occurred between Nov. 8 and Dec. 10, and the other between Nov. 25 and Dec. 3. The latter death was attributed to the coronavirus by a coroner’s death certificate report.
Both of the victims were white. No other information about them was immediately available.
The Commonwealth is providing this story for free as a public service. Please support our journalism by subscribing today.
So far, eight whites and nine Blacks have died from the virus in the majority-white county.
Since November, Carroll County has had one of the state’s higher infection rates, topping the rankings at times. The spread of the virus has moderated some in recent days, however.
For the week ending Wednesday, Carroll County has averaged 9.19 new documented cases of the virus daily per 10,000 residents, according to the data tracked by the Brown School of Public Health. That’s the 19th highest rate in the state.
Leflore County’s rate is 6.94 and ranks No. 38. The state average is 6.63.
The Department of Health reported Friday 2,327 new cases in Mississippi of the virus and 41 additional deaths.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.