Jane Moss, chief financial officer at Viking Range, was inducted into Delta State University’s Alumni Hall of Fame at the company’s headquarters on Tuesday.
“I was completely blown away,” Moss said. “When they called a month ago, I was shocked, just completely honored.”
The Alumni Hall of Fame award is presented to DSU alumni who have achieved professional distinction and made significant community contributions at the local, national or international lev-el, said James Forté, director of alumni affairs and annual giving at the university.
Alumni are nominated through the school’s website and then voted on by an award committee.
Moss, 54, a native of Greenwood, has worked at Viking for more than 25 years and has been CFO since 2013.
When she started at Viking in 1994 as an accounting manager, the company had fewer than 100 employees, according to the Mississippi Manufacturers Association. The company eventually grew to more than 1,500 employees before it was sold to The Middleby Corp. in 2013.
Moss earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Mississippi State University and a Master of Professional Accountancy degree from Delta State.
“You know, DSU is such a great school,” Moss said. “I enjoyed learning from not just the professors but also my fellow classmates.”
This is not the first honor Moss has earned for her work at Viking.
In 2005, she was honored as one of the Mississippi Business Journal’s “Top 40 Under 40 Mississippi Business Leaders,” and in 2018, she was named one of Mississippi’s Top 10 Businesswomen by the Mississippi Business Journal.
“I have so many good memories here at Viking,” she said. “Good memories and good people. They rally with you in times of need and celebrate with you during the good times, too.”
Moss, along with other distinguished alumni, will be honored at a larger gala put on by the Delta State University National Alumni Association later this year. Due to COVID-19 safety guidelines, it will be held virtually.
