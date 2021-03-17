Greenwood Leflore Hospital has about two months left of coronavirus relief money before what was once a nearly $25 million well will run dry.
The hospital used another $1.9 million of the grant money in February, leaving it with $3.1 million that it can still use to offset the costs of treating COVID-19 patients and the decline in other patient volumes caused by the pandemic.
Even with that infusion, the hospital finished the month with a net loss of nearly $1 million, 23% more than in February 2020.
Jason Studley, the hospital’s CEO, said February, which is historically a tough financial month because of its shorter duration, was made worse than normal by the twin ice storms that shut down most nonemergency travel to the hospital for a week.
Net patient revenues were down $3.2 million, or 34%, for the month.
“Procedures were rescheduled, and we’re still trying to crawl out from that and trying to get everybody caught up,” Studley said.
The hospital has been supplementing its operation each month from the reserves it accumulated last year in mostly federal grants to deal with the pandemic. Through the first five months of the current fiscal year, the hospital has used $8 million of that funding to hold its losses down to $1.5 million, 47% less than it experienced for that time period a year ago.
The hospital has yet to tap into a separate reserve of $16.5 million from another federal program that allowed the hospital to draw Medicare reimbursements in advance. Those funds, though, are a loan that the hospital will have to start repaying through deductions in future Medicare payments it receives. Dawne Holmes, the hospital’s chief financial officer, has previously estimated that the payback will run about $125,000 per week. The repayments will begin in April, four months earlier than the hospital had originally anticipated.
The Greenwood hospital is expecting additional grant money from the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill pushed by President Joe Biden and recently approved by Congress.
It includes about $9 billion for rural hospitals, Studley said.
“We do not know what the impact for us specifically is going to be at this point in time. Nine billion does not go very far across the U.S. rural hospital systems.”
• Contact Tim Kalich at 581-7243 or tkalich@gwcommonwealth.com.
