INDIANOLA — In October 1962, Fannie Lou Hamer and others from the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee civil rights group walked up the steps of the Sunflower County Courthouse in order to register African Americans to vote.
Decades later, a historical marker designed by Mississippi Valley State University students and their history instructor was unveiled near that same spot Tuesday, which would have been Hamer’s 103rd birthday.
“This is a historical moment. Do you feel the spirit of Fannie Lou?” Dr. Sade Turnipseed, the history instructor, asked a crowd of well over 100 people during the marker’s unveiling ceremony.
Among those in attendance was the president of the historically Black university, Dr. Jerryl Briggs.
Students in Turnipseed’s public history course during the past academic year were tasked with bringing a historical topic to life tangibly through a project.
Brian Diyaolu, an MVSU student originally from Nigeria, began the project last fall when he was assigned Hamer as his historical topic.
Diyaolu had written three drafts for the historical marker’s narrative and pitched the idea to the Sunflower County Board of Supervisors. The board later approved Diyaolu’s request to place a marker about Hamer in front of the courthouse.
This past spring, another MVSU student from Nigeria, Gbenga Ojo, carried on the Hamer marker project by working to drum up publicity and organize the unveiling ceremony.
“I’m feeling good,” Ojo said Tuesday. “I was happy to have participated.”
He later said during an address to guests at the ceremony that he was even happier for Turnipseed, who had long wanted an honorary marker recognizing the historical strides Hamer made.
Born in Montgomery County to two sharecropper parents, Hamer worked the fields until she was 6 years old and later learned to read and write.
Hamer, along with other civil rights activists, made attempts to register African Americans to vote in 1962 during a time when roadblocks, such as literacy tests, were set up to deter them.
In 1964, at the Democratic National Convention, Hamer challenged the Democratic Party and detailed her and other African Americans’ hardships in their attempts to register to vote.
“I’m sick and tired of being sick and tired,” she famously said.
The following year, President Lyndon Baines Johnson passed the Voting Rights Act of 1965, which prohibited racial discrimination in voting practices. Hamer died in 1977 at the age of 59 in Mound Bayou.
Although the guest speakers at the ceremony were excited to honor Hamer with the marker, several said that the right to vote and other civil rights are still at stake today.
There’s a current effort to “disenfranchise African American voters,” said Dr. Kathie Stromile Golden, provost and senior vice president of academic affairs at MVSU.
Riley Rice, president of the Sunflower County Board of Supervisors, recalled when as a youth he was arrested after trying to go to the Sunflower County Public Library.
“We are still marching for the same thing. That means something is still wrong,” he said.
