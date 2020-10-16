A total of 240 people had registered for the Viking Half Marathon & 5K races as of Thursday morning — but Beth Stevens, executive director of the Greenwood-Leflore County Chamber of Commerce, predicts that number may increase.
The races, which begin at 7 a.m., both start and end in the Cotton Row district. The routes will take runners through the streets of Greenwood, including parts of downtown as well as Grand Boulevard and its adjacent neighborhoods.
The chamber, which sponsors the races, traditionally holds the event in March, and it normally attracts 300 to 400 participants. Now, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the date has changed, and the number of entries has declined.
Regardless, Stevens said this kind of event is good for Greenwood as it brings in people from all over the region to explore, shop and dine in the city.
This year, racers will come from all over Mississippi, and some will be traveling from locations including Arkansas, Alabama, Tennessee and Texas.
Stevens said Saturday’s race “is going to look a lot like the 300 Oaks Road Race.”
That yearly race was held a month ago. It, along with the an-nual Bikes, Blues & Bayous ride in August, received much praise from those participating, many of whom said they enjoyed having such an activity during the coronavirus pandemic.
Stevens said it certainly has been a challenge to alter the events for the community but said she is grateful to still hold them.
“We feel good that we have so many outdoor events that lend themselves to be social distanced,” she said.
Several safety precautions will also be employed.
This year, all races will be chip-timed from beginning to end. Regardless of where a racer starts in the lineup, the racer’s time will be recorded against those of all participating in that particular race.
As in previous years, each race will start separately.
Each race will be laid out to promote social distancing, and participants will be asked to stand apart and maintain a 6-foot distance from the others. They also are discouraged from walking and running in groups.
Water stations will be modified, with water stops only being available at every other mile marker. Participants must also bring their own bottles because no cups will be provided. Hand sanitizing before filling a water bottle will be required.
There will be a tent for picking up awards but no ceremony.
Drive-through packet pickup will be held at the Chamber of Commerce office on Friday from 1-7 p.m. Packets also can be picked up starting at 6:30 a.m. on race morning at a registration tent near the start line.
For more information, including a map, see raceroster.com and search “2020 Viking Half Marathon and 5K.”
