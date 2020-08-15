Greenwood’s sales tax collections have rebounded amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The city’s June tax receipts, the latest to be reported, were almost $439,000, an increase of $27,000, or 6.5%, from the same month last year, according to the Mississippi Department of Revenue.
The taxes were collected in May. The Department of Revenue returns 18.5% of sales tax collections to municipalities from which the taxes were collected.
Mayor Carolyn McAdams said she is “elated” about the report.
“The sales tax has a significant impact on the revenue the city receives,” she said.
In April and May, Greenwood’s sales tax receipts were down compared to the same months in 2019. The April de-crease was 7.7% (from March collections) and May’s was 3.9% (from collections in April).
The COVID-19 pandemic in Greenwood began March 13, when the first case in the county was reported.
From April 3 until April 27, the city complied with the state’s shelter-in-place order, which limited some business operations and encouraged people to stay home. The city enacted a curfew from April 3 until May 25 to further restrict residents’ movements.
Since then, however, many of the more stringent restrictions have been lifted as Greenwood and the state reopened.
McAdams offered several explanations for why tax collections increased.
For example, she noted the boost from the reopening of The Alluvian hotel.
Though hotels statewide were considered essential businesses and thereby allowed to remain open under Gov. Tate Reeves’ shelter-in-place order, The Alluvian closed its doors to guests from April 15 until May 21.
As restrictions began to lift, McAdams said, the city began receiving guests from out of town who felt comfortable visiting places such as Greenwood, where the population is smaller and less densely packed than in a large city.
The mayor added that classes at the Viking Cooking School have been filled up and that residents who are spending more time at home have been purchasing items for the home and do-it-yourself projects.
McAdams said the city uses past sales tax collections to determine what its budget for the upcoming fiscal year will be. The city’s new fiscal year will begin Oct. 1.
The mayor added that she hopes the sales tax collection reports for the upcoming months will reveal that the city collected more than it did last year in order to even out the bad months it had.
• Contact Gerard Edic at 581-7239 or gedic@gwcommonwealth.com.
