Greenwood Leflore Hospital is going to end up its fiscal year the closest it has been to break even in some time.
Although the multimillion-dollar improvement has been made possible by multimillions in coronavirus relief funding from the government, hospital officials say that shouldn’t discount the progress the publicly owned medical facility has made.
“I would say we earned that grant money by serving this community,” said Gary Marchand, who had been serving as the hospital’s interim CEO for the past year.
Marchand’s permanent replacement, Jason Studley, reported to work this week. Both he and Marchand attended Tuesday’s meeting of the hospital board.
The hospital’s fiscal year ended Sept. 30. Although the financials still must go through their annual audit, the hospital is assured of a much better bottom line than the huge losses it had been suffering since 2016.
For the year, the hospital is showing a pre-audit net loss of $783,000. That compares to last year’s audited loss of nearly $6.4 million.
Since April, the hospital has received close to $25 million in mostly federal grants to help it offset the revenue losses and additional expenses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Those expenses included the creation of a separate intensive care unit dedicated to treating patients with the virus and the development of the laboratory capacity to process the majority of COVID-19 tests in-house rather than sending them off to an outside lab.
The hospital has used about $16.2 million of the grant money to largely offset what shows on the books as a
$17.6 million operating loss.
The remaining $8.7 million in grant money has to be spent before the end of July 2021.
In addition, the hospital has socked away $16.5 million in advance Medicare payments under another federal program designed to help hospitals with their cash flow. That money has to be paid back out of future reimbursements from the government insurance program.
Initially, the clawback was supposed to begin in August, but Congress has postponed that for another year.
Marchand said the hospital industry is lobbying, however, for Congress to forgive at least part of the Medicare loans if U.S. hospitals are still struggling next year to pull out of their coronavirus-driven funk.
The Greenwood hospital is concerned that patient volumes have yet to rebound sufficiently. For the year ending in September, net patient revenue was down $11 million, or 10%. Hospital officials attribute that to a persistent public misunderstanding that medical facilities, despite all the safeguards they have put in place, are a vector for the virus.
“The hospitals and the physician practices, their offices, those are not the hot spots,” said Studley. “But right now that’s the scary spot, because in everyone’s mind that’s where people go to get COVID. But in actuality, that’s where people have the most protection.”
Studley said he worries that if the public’s hesitancy persists, a chronic health problem that could be managed with preventative care will deteriorate and require patients to eventually seek more expensive acute care.
“That’s what I fear is going to happen if we don’t get to some kind of a more relaxed understanding in the community,” he said. “That’s what we’ve got to do is help educate the community (that) we do have these protections in place. You are safe to come here and have these done now. Don’t push off care too long.”
The new CEO, who has previously worked as the top administrator at hospitals in three Southern states, is on a crash course to learn the operation of Greenwood’s 208-bed hospital. Marchand is expected to stay on for up to six months to help with the transition.
“The more I’ve learned about the structure of the hospital,” Studley said, “the more impressed I am with the solid foundation of health care that’s actually provided to this community. They should feel very fortunate to have such good structure here in the area.”
nContact Tim Kalich at 581-7243 or tkalich@gwcommonwealth.com.
