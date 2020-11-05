A former Greenwood resident who helped design Mississippi’s new state flag said she expected voters to approve the new design during Tuesday’s election.
What she did not expect, however, was the amount of support voters gave the new flag. With 98% of precincts reporting, 72% of voters favored the design.
“I was very delighted to see that because it really shows how strongly people feel about this,” said Sue Anna Joe, 44, of San Francisco. “I was just really excited for the overwhelming support for the flag because it’s a clear indication that the state is ready to move forward.”
The state’s new flag features the state flower, a magnolia, encircled by stars and the phrase “In God We Trust.”
Joe, a 1994 graduate of Pillow Academy, originally submitted her own design for a new state flag when the Mississippi Department of Archives and History was soliciting submissions from the public earlier this year. Her design featured a magnolia flower she created by tracing the outline of the flower from a picture she found online while adding her own artistic elements.
Joe’s flag design did not make the final cut, but her magnolia flower was one element that ended up being featured in the flag that voters saw on their ballots.
A month ago, before the vote, Joe said she received a version of the flag she helped design from the Mississippi Department of Archives and History.
Though that flag is now the new state flag, Joe said she’s not sure if she’ll display it outside the house she’s renting in San Francisco, as she doesn’t know whether she’s allowed to put a mounting bracket on the house. Additionally, she said she’s worried something may happen to the flag.
Instead, she said she’d most likely give the flag to her mother, Maria Joe, whenever the daughter is back in Greenwood.
Sue Anna Joe is the youngest child in her family. Her older sister, Belinda, lives with her mother in Greenwood, and her older brother, Johnny Joe, lives in Starkville.
Sue Anna Joe has lived outside Mississippi since 1999, when she graduated from Mississippi State University with a communications degree. For the past eight years, she has lived in San Francisco.
She continues to pay attention to news in her home state and visits her family in Mississippi at least once a year. She was last in Greenwood from June through July of last year for a four-week visit.
She said she’s uncertain when she will be back next. She said Wednesday she hadn’t heard from MDAH recently whether there will be any unveiling ceremony for the new flag, and she’s hesitant to visit home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Joe has said she got involved to help redesign Mississippi’s new flag to honor her heritage and her roots, since she still has family in the state.
Her brother, Johnny, described his sister as a “silent expresser” who “seems quiet on the surface but she certainly has her principles.”
“Anything she does, she puts love and thought to it and a lot of heart,” he said.
Elaborating by email, Johnny Joe said he had “no doubt that even though her original design was not the final design for the now current Mississippi flag, what she has done in part was very intentional and methodical for what I hope can represent all of us in this state. This is history with a lot of potential to move this state in positive ways we have yet to see whether she cares to admit it or not.”
Maria Joe said by email that she was “speechless” when her daughter’s magnolia was incorporated in the design presented to Mississippi voters.
“I’ve lived in Mississippi most of my life. I’ve always known the magnolia as the state's flower. It’s a great representation of the state of Mississippi,” Maria Joe said, adding that she’s excited and proud of her daughter and that with a new flag, “I hope we can start moving forward in the right direction.”
Maria Joe and her husband, Luis, were both born in China and immigrated to the U.S. in the 1960s. Luis Joe died in the 1980s, and Greenwood is the only American city in which her mother has lived, Sue Anna Joe said.
She said that growing up as a Chinese-American, she did not have strong feelings when she was younger about the now-retired state flag, since she did not have ancestors who were enslaved or who fought for the Confederacy. As she got older, she began to see how the Confederate battle emblem on the former state flag sowed division throughout the state.
The Confederate battle emblem, a symbol many saw as racist, was retired earlier this year following protests after the death of a Black man who was in police custody in Minnesota. Various organizations and businesses, both in Mississippi and elsewhere, challenged Mississippi’s government to change the state flag.
The Legislature later retired Mississippi’s old flag and passed a law for the creation of a new one that could not feature the Confederate battle emblem but needed to include the phrase “In God We Trust.”
For Joe, the approval of the new state flag is a clear sign Mississippi is making progress — and the vote was like an early Christmas gift.
