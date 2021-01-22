The new president of the United Way of Leflore County says she is ready to help improve the community.
“I am excited about the opportunity to serve the 13 agencies the United Way supports here in Leflore County,” Lindsey Uithoven, who will serve as president of the local chapter through the end of this year, said by email. She replaces Gwen Neal.
"The United Way would like to thank Gwen Neal for her leadership and dedication to our organization through a very different and challenging year,” Courtney Kimmel, the executive director, said in a statement. “Gwen served United Way with her time and talents while also working diligently at Greenwood Leflore Hospital through the pandemic.
“United Way is now excited to welcome Lindsey Uithoven as our 2021 president and look forward to a successful year for our organization and the 13 nonprofits we serve under her leadership,” Kimmel said. “Lindsey is already an active member of United Way and brings fresh ideas and strategies for improving the way we fundraise and serve.”
Uithoven said she’s hopeful for United Way in the new year. “I am optimistic 2021 will see some returns to normalcy and continued success for the United Way and our fundraising efforts. I am also very hopeful that we will be able to see many of you at United Way events this year!” she said. “We have a great community behind us, and I look forward to the upcoming year and helping to continue the great work the United Way does locally.”
Originally from Olive Branch, Uithoven earned a bachelor’s degree in marketing and leadership studies from Mississippi State University. She has lived in Greenwood since 2013 and is a marketing manager for Bank of Commerce in Greenwood.
She’s served on the United Way executive committee for two years and currently serves on Main Street Greenwood’s board. She was the former chair of the board for the Greenwood Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Uithoven is married to Luke Uithoven. Together they have two sons, 3-year-old Hatch and a 6-week-old newborn, Jack. They are members of Westminster Presbyterian Church.
Stacy Taylor, engineering supervisor at Greenwood Utilities, has been elected vice president for 2021.
