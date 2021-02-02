The Leflore County Board of Supervisors is again wanting Greenwood Leflore Hospital to reconsider the ambulance service it uses.
Reginald Moore, the president of the county board, said Monday he would be contacting the hospital to see if it would switch from MedStat to Pafford EMS, as the county did last year.
District 4 Supervisor Eric Mitchell said he understood that the hospital’s annual contract with MedStat to handle transfers to and from the hospital was automatically renewing this month.
Mitchell said he does not think it’s fair to Pafford to not have all of the business in the county, as MedStat did for two decades. When the supervisors awarded the county’s 911 contract to Pafford in 2020, they mistakenly thought that would include the transfer business as well.
“They put a nice facility on (U.S.) 82,” Mitchell said of Pafford. “They put one in Itta Bena, and to sit here and feel like the county is being hijacked — I mean the decision we make doesn’t even seem like it matters anymore.”
District 1 Supervisor Sam Abraham questioned the county’s authority in the matter.
“Isn’t this a hospital issue? Why is this a board issue?” Abraham asked.
“Because as a board, we chose Pafford,” Mitchell responded.
Moore added he would like the ambulance services to be uniform throughout the county, saying that is “good business.”
“We’ve only ever had one service here in the county, and I don’t understand why we have two,” he said. “We need to use the one that our tax dollars are being spent on.”
Abraham replied: “You understand that your tax dollars are being spent for 911 and not what the hospital is doing.”
“I just wish we would use the same service,” Moore said.
The board later went into a closed session Monday to discuss a lawsuit involving the county and the county-owned Leflore County Civic Center. The details of the lawsuit were not immediately available. Joyce Chiles, the board’s attorney, said neither she nor County Administrator Johnny Gary nor Andrew McQueen, the civic center’s director, had been notified about the suit before the case “proceeded to Leflore County Court” on Jan. 28.
Following the executive session in which McQueen participated, Chiles said no action was taken. She declined to provide further information about the case.
In other business:
• The board approved the purchase of 10 tractors for the roads department on a lease-to-purchase contract with Wade Inc. The total cost of the five-year agreement is “a little over $1 million,” according to Abraham.
• The board unanimously reapproved enrollment into the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s 2021 Beaver Control Program. Participation costs $7,500 a year, for which the county will receive technical assistance in trying to minimize beaver damage.
The board had originally approved in August the county’s participation, but the communication line fell through in getting the agreement executed, according to Gary.
After Monday’s reapproval, Jamie Roberson, a drainage consultant from Batesville, spoke to the board about hiring him to find and remove beaver dams.
“I travel all over doing this,” he said.
Roberson said other counties sometimes offer a bounty for local hunters and trappers to go out and eradicate the beavers.
He said he spoke with Jerry Smith, the county road manager, but did not have a proposal prepared for the board. Abraham said he would like Roberson to return with a rough estimate of the cost.
