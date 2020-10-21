The founder of Greenwood’s first charter school says she contemplated putting off its opening for a year after the COVID-19 pandemic struck.
“We thought about it,” Dr. Tamala Boyd Shaw told the Greenwood Rotary Club Tuesday about the possibility of seeking a one-year deferral from the Mississippi government board that authorized the creation of Leflore Legacy Academy. “And we said, ‘You know what? I think the community is really excited about this and really ready for this.’ So we did not ask for that deferral.”
The coronavirus, though, has caused some major adjustments from what Shaw initially envisioned.
Its inaugural class of 123 sixth graders — 71 girls and 52 boys — have all been learning virtually and will continue to do so at least for the rest of this semester. The hope, Shaw said, is to begin hybrid instruction in January, giving the students’ families the choice of opting in for in-person instruction or continuing with distance learning.
Based on the most recent survey of parents, Shaw expects most will opt for in-person classes.
“They’re ready. They want the in-person learning,” she said.
The school will give its safety protocols a test run for three hours on Saturday morning and again on Nov. 14. Half of the students will attend each session.
“We’re really excited to see what that looks like, and that will give us enough data as we’re planning for that hybrid model in January,” Shaw said.
The precautions include sanitation stations and social-distancing markings throughout the classroom building Leflore Legacy has leased from Greenwood’s First Baptist Church. Students will be provided with facial masks and protected by sneeze guards installed around their desks.
Deforest Cross attended the civic club’s meeting with his son, Jordan, and four of Jordan’s classmates from Leflore Legacy. Cross, who also has a kindergartner and a high school senior in the Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School District, said that the charter school has been a good fit for Jordan. Even the distance learning, Cross said, has seemed to go more smoothly for his son than for his other children.
“He’s learning just as effectively as if he were going to school. Of course, he would like the interaction with his friends and stuff at school,” Cross said.
Following Shaw’s presentation, the five students took to the podium to explain what they like about Leflore Legacy: small classes, a curriculum that incorporates real-world learning and encourages college aspirations, and caring teachers who take the time to make sure their students are mastering the material.
“Legacy has given me the opportunity that has helped me to challenge myself,” Jordan said.
The school will begin in December enrolling its next class of students. The plan is to add a grade every year until the school has a total enrollment of 360 for grades 6 through 8.
•Contact Tim Kalich at 581-7243 or tkalich@gwcommonwealth.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.