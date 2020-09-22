A man in his 50s has become the 81st person to die from COVID-19 in Leflore County.
The patient died Monday at Greenwood Leflore Hospital and had multiple underlying health problems, according to Christine Hemphill, a hospital spokeswoman.
The death was one of 36 reported Tuesday by the Mississippi State Department of Health, raising the statewide COVID-19 mortality total to 2,846.
The Leflore County victim was Black. African Americans have accounted for 67, or 83%, of the county’s deaths from the coronavirus. That exceeds its estimated Black population of 75%.
Experts attribute the disparity to a lack of access to health care and a higher likelihood for underlying health problems among African Americans, which makes them more susceptible to bad outcomes if they contract the disease.
Of Mississippi’s 82 counties, Leflore County has the fifth-highest number of deaths from the virus.
Meanwhile, the infection rate in the county continues to gradually improve.
For the week ending Sunday, Leflore County’s infection rate was the 21st highest in the state, averaging 2.48 new cases daily of COVID-19 per 10,000 residents, according to data tracked by the Harvard Global Health Institute and the Brown School of Public Health.
Mississippi ranked 15th in the nation, averaging 1.68 new cases daily per 10,000 residents.
As of Tuesday morning, the Greenwood hospital was treating five patients with COVID-19, according to Hemphill. One was on a ventilator to help the patient breathe.
