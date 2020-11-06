As J.Z. George High School’s quarantine numbers have significantly improved, Marshall Elementary has seen a slight increase in cases.
Last week the Carroll County School District reported that 53 of its 835 students — or about 6% of its student population — had been quarantined due to an exposure to the coronavirus.
Now, the Mississippi State Department of Health has reported that five more students at Marshall have been instructed to isolate along with six teachers and staff members.
These numbers, however, have improved at J.Z. George High School. Last week, the Health Department reported that 43 students were in quarantine; now that number has dropped to 14.
Since Oct. 17, campuses have been closed because of an unspecified outbreak of the virus. All traditional students will return to classes on Nov. 11.
The decision to close campuses came one day after Gov. Tate Reeves imposed a facial mask mandate on the county, one of 16 he has targeted as a result of recently rising numbers of COVID-19 cases.
Jim Ray, the district’s superintendent, said he credits the school health officials with making sure any student who has come in contact with the virus has been notified and isolated accordingly. “We have nurses out at each school who are doing a great job,” he said.
And although no children or students have been allowed on the campuses, district employees have continued to report to work as normal each day.
Ray said the schools have been able to send out packets to those who have internet connectivity problems.
Meals for students have also been delivered by bus during the closure.
“We’re still having school; it just looks different,” Ray said.
At the beginning of the year, students and their parents were given the option of doing in-person classes or distance learning.
Ray again added that this closure was the right step to ensure that COVID-19 cases stay down.
Meanwhile, Pillow Academy has added five students to the list of those who have tested positive. From the last report, the number of students in quarantine rose from four to eight, and there were no teachers on quarantine from exposure.
The weekly report also showed that the Leflore Legacy Academy, which is offering only distance learning, is showing that between one and five teachers and staff have tested positive for the first time with 13 in quarantine. Last week’s numbers showed 16 staff members in quarantine.
As per Mississippi State Department of Health guidelines, when case numbers are between one and five, the exact case number is suppressed to protect personal identity.
Delta Streets Academy and Carroll Academy again did not report their numbers to the Health Department.
The state health officer, Dr. Thomas Dobbs, issued an order in August mandating the weekly reporting of COVID-19 data by all elementary and secondary schools, public and private. Failure to comply, according to Department of Health officials, is a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $500 and up to six months in jail.
This is the sixth time both schools have not been listed.
•Contact Adam Bakst at 581-7233 or abakst@gwcommonwealth.com. Twitter: @AdamBakst_GWCW
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.