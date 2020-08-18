A 25-year-old Greenwood man charged in a shooting in July was killed in a shooting over the weekend.
Leflore County Coroner Debra Sanders said Bernard Nichols was pronounced dead at Greenwood Leflore Hospital’s emergency room early Sunday morning, just after midnight.
Sanders said Nichols had one gunshot wound, but she declined to say where he had been shot. The shooting occurred in Greenwood, Sanders said. No further details could be provided Monday. Police Chief Jody Bradley said more information would be released Tuesday.
Nichols was charged late last month with aggravated assault in connection with a July 17 shooting at a Chevron gas station on Main Street. He was charged July 30, and his bond was set at $10,000. Another suspect, Tarvis Kinds, 36, 600 W. Market St., was charged with aggravated assault July 31. Both men were briefly held in the Leflore County Jail before bonding out.
Nichols’ death marks the 13th homicide in Leflore County this year, 12 of which were the result of gun violence. There were 11 homicides, 10 of which involved guns, in the county in 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.