The Vaiden Community Living Center says it is in the countdown phase of receiving COVID-19 vaccinations for its residents.
According to a release from the nursing home, it will hold its first COVID-19 vaccine clinic for residents and staff on Wednesday, Jan. 6.
Meanwhile, more local nursing homes said they are unsure when the vaccines will be made available to them.
Both Joe Gimenez, a spokesman for Nexion Health, the parent company of Crystal Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, and Allan Hammons, a spokesman for Golden Age Nursing Home, said they did not yet know when vaccines would be available at the respective nursing homes.
Scott Matthews, the administrator of Riverview Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, could not be reached as he was out of the office on vacation.
The report from the Vaiden Community Living Center said, however, that its vaccines will be administered through Walgreens, and its staff will be giving the first dose of the Moderna vaccine. The vaccine requires two shots — a priming dose followed four weeks later by a booster shot.
Earlier this month, the vaccine was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The Moderna vaccine is the second to gain FDA approval to offer protection against the coronavirus, which has claimed the lives of more than 335,000 Americans.
“We are pleased to be able to offer the COVID-19 vaccine first to our residents and staff,” said Doug Wright, president and CEO of the Tupelo-based company that manages the Vaiden nursing home.
“Our residents are at such a high risk for getting sick, being hospitalized or passing away from COVID-19. Our caregivers live in the community where the virus continues to spread, and yet despite the circumstances, they continue to risk their lives caring for our most vulnerable. This vaccine has been shown to provide a great deal of protection against the virus and will save lives.”
The nursing home will continue to follow all necessary precautions, including wearing personal protective equipment and conducting regular testing.
“We are grateful that federal and state officials designated long-term care residents and staff as a priority for the first phase of distribution for the vaccine,” said Wright. “This has been a very challenging year for our staff, our residents and their loved ones. With COVID-19 cases continuing to rise within our community, we know there is still a long road ahead. However, we are encouraged that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has found the vaccine to be safe and effective. We are hopeful that we can begin to put this pandemic behind us and look ahead to brighter days.”
According to data from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, for the week ending Dec. 13, the Vaiden facility has had 43 cases since the federal agency started recording the data in May.
Golden Age Nursing Home has had a total of 100 COVID-19 cases and Crystal Rehabilitation and Healthcare has had 76 cases. Riverview has had 18.
The push to vaccinate nursing homes residents has been a major point of concern during the pandemic, since they are typically older with multiple health problems, thus making them especially vulnerable to bad outcomes from COVID-19. The facilities were hit particularly hard early in the pandemic.
In Leflore County, residents of long-term care facilities have accounted for almost half of the COVID-19 deaths — 48 out of 98. Most of those deaths, though, occurred in the early months of the outbreak. Only three residents of long-term care facilities have died from the virus in the county since late August.
