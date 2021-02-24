The transport repercussions of last week’s paralyzing winter storms have delayed the distribution of the Commonwealth’s annual Profile Edition by at least a day.
The edition, the newspaper’s largest publication of the year, was scheduled to be delivered to the Commonwealth’s subscribers with their Thursday paper. However, the Commonwealth learned Wednesday that due to a backlog in the trucking industry, the carrier delivering the publication from Arkansas will not arrive in Greenwood until sometime Thursday afternoon. If so, the 92-page edition will be distributed in Friday’s paper.
“We’re sorry for the delay, but there’s not much we can do about it,” said Tim Kalich, the newspaper’s editor and publisher. “We believe, however, that our readers will find this year’s Profile edition well worth waiting for.”
The newspaper prints at its plant in Greenwood the inside pages of the special publication, but the slick, magazine-style cover is printed in Corning, Arkansas. That’s also where the final product is collated and stapled.
During last week’s back-to-back storms, freight companies across the South were sidelined by snow- and ice-covered roads. The result has been delays on deliveries of all kinds.
