Charles Cooley, who’s had the job of fire marshal for the Greenwood Fire Department since October, enjoys his work because he gets to help people.
Seeing the facial expressions on people whom firefighters have just saved “tends to grow on you,” the 47-year-old said.
Cooley graduated from Greenwood High in 1991. During his senior year, Cooley said, he made it to the state all-star basketball game.
His talent on the court led to a basketball scholarship to Coahoma Community College.
After Cooley graduated in 1993, he worked a series of jobs that he didn’t find inspiring.
“I didn’t really have nothing that I stuck with, that I wanted to do, for a long time until I started here,” he said, referring to the Fire Department.
Cooley joined the department in 1995 and has stayed with it ever since.
“Once you get into the line of firefighting, it’s something that really grows on you, helping people,” Cooley said.
While working as a firefighter, Cooley has also had the chance to further his education. He said he completed a bachelor’s degree online in business administration from Walden University earlier this year. Last August, Cooley said, he received a fire science degree from Meridian Community College.
“They back you 100% on getting your education,” Cooley said, adding that Fire Chief Marcus Banks has been accommodating in helping firefighters with whatever they need.
Cooley credits his parents for being the person he is today.
It was his father — the late Sgt. Charlie Cooley, who was the first Black deputy in Leflore County — who played a role in Cooley getting a job with the Fire Department because his father knew the fire chief at the time, Cooley recalled.
“He always backed me during sports, whatever I did,” Cooley said. “He was well-known around Greenwood.”
Cooley’s father passed away in 2003. A portion of Parkway Avenue where the family lived was named for his dad.
Charles Cooley’s mother, Martha Cooley, who now resides in Southaven, “was pretty much the backbone. She helped me also get to where I’m at,” he said. Even today, Cooley said, he can still lean on his mother.
As a single father raising three kids — two daughters at Greenwood High and a son at Greenwood Middle School — Cooley said he works hard to be supportive and accessible.
He said he tells his children, “Whenever you need me, come talk to me.”
Cooley said he also has a good working relationship with the children’s mother in order to raise the kids.
Outside of work and family, Cooley dedicates his time to managing the Amateur Athletic Union basketball youth league run out of the Greenwood Community & Recreation Center.
The league, which was formed in 1997, allows Cooley a chance to mentor the youth who participate in it.
Cooley estimates the league has about 150 kids each year, which includes both girls and boys who range in age from 5 to 18 and come from throughout the Delta.
“Mainly what it is, the basketball league gives a chance to mentor the kids,” Cooley said. A mentoring group alone wouldn’t pique children’s interest, Cooley explained, so basketball serves as a way to draw kids in.
“They love it. That’s what makes me keep doing what I do,” he said. Occasionally, the league travels for games out of state, going to cities such as Detroit and Baton Rouge.
“We’ve been to all types of places over my years doing it, playing against some of the best athletes in the whole country,” Cooley said, adding that the league serves as a way to broaden the horizons of Delta youth who may have never left the region before.
Some of the children who participated in the league have grown up to work in various professions, including law and medicine. They have come back to tell Cooley how much the league meant to them and how it led to lifelong memories, he said.
This year, due to COVID-19, the league has been halted, Cooley said.
With COVID-19 vaccines being developed and distributed, Cooley said he’s hoping that he can start the league back up in March or April.
