Of the six additional candidates who have qualified to run for Greenwood’s upcoming municipal elections as of Friday, one is a former member of the Greenwood Leflore Hospital Board and another was previously on the City Council until she was forced out for not having lived in the ward she represented.
Sammy B. Foster, who qualified as a Democrat to run for the Ward 4 City Council seat, served on the hospital board from 1998 until 2018, when the City Council voted to replace him and named Hank Hargrove to fill that position.
Dot Glenn has qualified to run as a Democrat for the Ward 6 seat.
Glenn was elected in 2013 to represent Ward 5 on the council.
One of her opponents in the party primary that year, Andrew Powell, now the incumbent council member for Ward 5, contended in court that Glenn did not live in the ward she represented at the time she qualified to run for the office.
In October 2014, the Mississippi Supreme Court upheld a lower court’s ruling that Glenn was not a resident of Ward 5. By November 2014, Glenn was off the council, and Powell was elected in a special election that December.
The other four newly qualified candidates include:
• Charles Brown, a Democrat vying for the Ward 7 council seat. He is an assistant principal at Greenwood High School.
• Incumbent council members Ronnie Stevenson of Ward 3, David Jordan of Ward 6 and Carl Palmer of Ward 7. All three are Democrats.
Stevenson, the council’s president, was first elected in 2003. Jordan took office in 1985 and Palmer in 1989.
Candidates who previously qualified are:
Mayoral Race
• Incumbent Carolyn McAdams, an independent, who was first elected in 2009.
• Kenderick Cox, a Democrat. Cox unsuccessfully ran for mayor in 2017.
Ward 1 City Council
• Johnny Jennings, a Republican who was first elected to the City Council in 1993. He currently faces no opposition.
Ward 2 City Council
• Lisa Cookston, a Republican who was first elected to the council in 2009. She also currently faces no opposition.
Ward 4 City Council
• Charles McCoy, a Democrat who was first elected in 2005.
• Kiara S. Williams, who also is running as a Democrat.
Ward 5 City Council
• Powell, the incumbent, who is running as a Democrat.
• Lavoris Leroy Weathers, who is running as a Democrat.
