The Leflore County website is nearing completion.
Ulysses Kelly, an independent contractor hired by the Board of Supervisors, announced to the board Monday night that the website they ordered is almost fully functional.
Kelly told the Commonwealth that the site is “about 89% done” and should be ready in about two to three weeks.
The site will cost the county $4,999 a year to maintain. There is also a one-time content designer fee of $4,100 for Kelly, with a $1,500 yearly fee for upkeep. The board approved contracting with Kelly at its June 22 meeting.
Passing around an iPad, Kelly showed the website, which is still in its developmental stages. He then asked each board member to submit an updated biography for the site.
He proposed adding a section on the site that residents could use to pay their property taxes and vehicle tag fees. Kelly said that places such as Greenville, Grenada and Winona have this feature on their sites.
“I’m hoping that we can follow the trend that everyone else is doing and put something in place where people can pay their bill and get a receipt without having to drive to the courthouse,” he said.
Reginald Moore, vice president of the board, said, “I don’t see a problem with that, but right now let’s get this up and running first.”
No action was taken.
Once completed, the website will be found at www.leflorecounty.ms.
The board also discussed quotes it received concerning repairs for Old Number 3 Fire Station on Claiborne Avenue. The repairs include fixing water damage as well as updating the kitchen. The estimated price of the repairs is around $59,000.
The board voted unanimously to postpone a decision until its members can examine the property themselves.
The board also broke into executive session to discuss personnel matters in relation to the road management department.
No action was taken, according to the board’s attorney, Joyce Chiles.
• Contact Adam Bakst at 581-7233 or abakst@gwcommonwealth.com. Twitter: @AdamBakst_GWCW
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.