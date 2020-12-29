Thelma Collins, former mayor of Itta Bena, says that years ago, she received spiritual confirmation by the way of a voice that told her, “I choose you.”
She decided to document her life by writing a memoir but only got to the table of contents.
While at a meeting last year, Collins was relaying her life experiences to someone when that person told her, “I bet there’s a book inside of you,” Collins recalled.
This year, she decided to finally write her book. The result is a memoir titled, “I Choose You: When the Change You Want is Found Within.” Released in November, it is her first book to be published.
The memoir documents her life at various junctures — from her childhood growing up in Itta Bena, to her educational journey and her career as a teacher with the former Greenwood School District and to when she shattered the glass ceiling by becoming Itta Bena’s first female and first Black mayor.
A very spiritual woman, Collins said her book also displays how God has helped her through thick and thin.
“It was important to me to share how God took me to places that I could never imagine. He placed me in position to meet Congresswomen Maxine Waters, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, Vice President Al Gore, among many others,” Collins said. “I was given an opportunity to speak at the President William J. Clinton Presidential Library Center. God allowed me to network all over the United States and Mexico.”
For those who read her memoir, which she describes as “absolutely a spirit-led book,” Collins said she has a few takeaways, including that change can be found from within.
More importantly, however, Collins said, “I want them to take away the possibilities of the miraculous grace of God,” explaining that it was God who helped lead Collins from a childhood in poverty to where she stands now.
Collins’ book may be ordered online or by contacting her at 299-3409 or 254-7316 to received a signed book.
All proceeds from the sale of the book will benefit the Fannie Lou Hamer Cancer Foundation, Collins said.
• Contact Gerard Edic at 581-7239 or gedic@gwcommonwealth.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.