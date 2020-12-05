Friday’s annual Roy Martin Delta Band Festival and Christmas Parade, dubbed Roy Martin in Reverse, was unique.
The 60 to 80 entries that usually appear each year had declined to just over 30. There were no high school marching bands, no candy was tossed and the roles were reversed — parade participants stood in place while parade attendees drove by in their vehicles rather than gathering in crowds in person along Grand Boulevard and downtown.
But the community did get to enjoy the parade’s traditional fireworks display between the bridges on the Yazoo River.
Nathaniel Henderson, Mr. Greenwood High School, was seated next to his classmates as part of the school’s Royal Court. “I feel like it’s still an honor to be able to spread some Christmas spirit,” he said.
The drive-through parade was organized by the Greenwood-Leflore County Chamber of Commerce to create a situation that would provide social distancing.
This couldn’t hold back the Christmas spirit as a long line of cars swirled through Grand Boulevard and downtown, with families in each car excited to see the parade participants.
Christmas songs reverberated through downtown, and parade participants smiled and waved to families passing by in their cars.
Linda Toy, the director of the Mississippi Valley State University chapter of the Boys & Girls Club, said she has participated in the annual Christmas parade for more than 20 years through different organizations.
This year’s parade, however, took the cake for Toy since she said she enjoyed being stationary for a change. “I think this is one of the best parades I’ve seen because we get a chance to see people that we don’t usually see,” she said.
Braelyn Johnson, Miss Eighth Grade for Greenwood Middle School, said that even though things are different “there’s still a lot of Christmas spirit.”
Carver O’Neal, who was dressed in a Paw Patrol costume, said, “It’s definitely interesting. I think a lot of people are making the most of it,” detailing how he found people in passing cars enjoying themselves.
Some folks said they were glad to be at the parade although they found it somewhat strange.
“Weird” was how parade participant Chiya Brownlee, who is this year’s Miss Fifth Grade for Threadgill Elementary, described the event.
“Yeah, it feels weird,” chimed Chiya’s younger sister, Chari Brownlee, also a parade participant, who is this year’s Miss Fourth Grade for Threadgill Elementary.
The Brownlee sisters were sitting next to each other and perched through a car’s sun roof, waving to parade attendees who passed them by on Howard Street.
“It’s very weird,” said Deirdre Brownlee, mother of the Brownlee sisters, “but we are glad to be out here.”
McKay Lee Bray of Greene County, Mississippi’s Miss Hospitality, said how she was excited to participate in Greenwood’s annual Christmas parade, which she called one of the biggest in the state.
And even though COVID-19 put a spin on how it was celebrated this year, Bray said she was excited just to be a part of it and show her hospitality.
• Contact Gerard Edic at 581-7239 or gedic@gwcommonwealth.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.