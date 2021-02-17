This week’s winter storm has been accompanied by a brutal cold snap that hasn’t been experienced in more than three decades.
On Monday night, Greenwood’s low dipped to 15 degrees. The last time it was that chilly was when the temperature plunged to 11 degrees in 1989, according to Janae Elkins, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Jackson.
Because of the below-freezing temperatures, the sleet, ice and snow that have accumulated on the streets of Leflore County may be sticking around at least until the weekend.
Since the start of the winter storm, Leflore County has seen 3 to 4 inches of mostly sleet, and the trend may continue, he said.
“In that area, we are expecting colder-than-normal temperatures beyond midweek,” said Logan Pool, another meteorologist with the weather service. “Today (Tuesday), Leflore is in the lower 20s, but that drops down again Tuesday night into the mid-teens.”
The predicted high for Wednesday is 33 degrees.
“With Wednesday, it is important we watch the temperature because precipitation is expected to move in,” Pool said. “If Leflore County stays toward the lower end at 32 or freezing, you all could get some more frozen rain.”
On Tuesday, the National Weather Service issued another winter storm warning for Greenwood. Its forecast called for a 90% chance of a mixture of rain, snow, freezing rain and sleet all day Wednesday into the night with wind gusts as high as 20 mph.
The frozen precipitation was expected to continue into Thursday, dumping in all as much as 1¼ more inches of sleet or freezing rain before the system moves out and a gradual warming trend begins.
As for the roads, officials are urging citizens to stay home if possible. Mississippi Highway Patrol Sgt. Ronnie Shive said Tuesday morning that the roads had been “very quiet.”
A Facebook post from MHP showed that the area that includes Leflore County had experienced 28 weather-related incidents since Sunday. Shive said these are calls to which MHP responds in which there is no damage to vehicles, such as cars in the medians or off roadways.
He said that he knew of only one accident in the area: A car got stuck in a ditch Monday off U.S. 51 south of Goodman in Holmes County, with no injuries reported.
Likewise, Greenwood Police Chief Terrence Craft said in a text message that there had been no accidents as far as his department knew. The main issue has been vehicles getting stuck in the snow and needing to be pulled out.
In Carroll County, the Board of Supervisors and the municipalities of Carrollton, North Carrollton and Vaiden filed an emergency proclamation concerning the weather and sent a resolution to Gov. Tate Reeves requesting that he declare a state of emergency, according to a statement by Ken Strachan, Carroll County’s director of emergency management and mayor of North Carrollton.
On Sunday, when icy road conditions first developed, three vehicles went off I-55, just south of Vaiden, including one entrapment, Strachan said, though no further information was provided to the county’s Emergency of Operations Center.
Early Monday morning, around 2 a.m., near the 170-mile marker south of Vaiden, an 18-wheeler truck jackknifed and blocked the southbound lane temporarily. There were no reported injuries, Strachan said.
On Tuesday, Greenwood City Hall was closed because of the inclement weather, and Mayor Carolyn McAdams said the city has halted its garbage and trash pickup for the time being until the streets are cleared.
When the weather lifts, McAdams said, the city will resume garbage and trash pickup, and the city will work through the weekend if the weather is clear.
The storm also proved too powerful for the U.S. Postal Service.
In a release sent Tuesday morning, the USPS said most of its offices throughout the state, including in the local region, would temporarily suspend service on Tuesday due to the weather. “We apologize for any inconvenience customers may experience, but safety of both customers and employees comes first,” the postal service said.
This was the second day in a row that the mail service had not run; the Presidents’ Day holiday was observed Monday.
Postal officials said early Tuesday evening that they would resume deliveries where possible in Greenwood and other parts of Mississippi on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, many stores in the area have closed their doors because of the weather, and others have altered their hours.
Greenwood Market Place closed at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
The Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School District announced Tuesday that school would remain closed Wednesday but that students, who have been taking classes remotely for the entire school year, were still to complete their work packets.
Carroll Academy and Delta Streets Academy announced they will not be holding in-person classes Wednesday, with Pillow Academy extending its closure through Thursday.
Leflore Legacy Academy, a charter school in Greenwood, and the Carroll County School District will operate under distance learning through Thursday.
Mississippi Valley State University closed its campus Tuesday for everyone but essential personnel because of the weather. Donell Maxie, MVSU’s director of communications, said by text message that Valley is following updates from state agencies and will make further decisions regarding campus closure for the upcoming days based on those updates.
David O’Bryan, general manager of Delta Electric Power Association, said the number of outages in the utility company’s service area has “been very limited in number, and so we’ve been very fortunate to dodge any widespread outages with this weather system.”
At the height of the storm on Sunday night, 100 people had power outages, O’Bryan said.
Brian Finnegan, CEO of Greenwood Utilities, said that there had been no reported power outages Tuesday. “Everything so far has been great,” he said.
Both Finnegan and O’Bryan said that contractors remained on standby if the second predicted winter storm of the week results in significant power outages.
•Contact Adam Bakst at 581-7233 or abakst@gwcommonwealth.com. Contact Gerard Edic at 581-7239 or ge-dic@gwcommonwealth.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.