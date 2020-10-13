If you live around East Jefferson Avenue in North Greenwood, chances are Ed Morse has provided part of the soundtrack to your quarantine.
Ever since the Mississippi Valley State University music professor’s morning lessons went virtual in March, the brass specialist has been blessing neighbors with daily practice routines from his carport.
“Basically my wife kicked me out of the house,” Morse joked. “She’s a virtual teacher, and my daughter is doing virtual instruction, so I went outside. People will come by, maybe one every couple of days, and just say, ‘Sounds great!’”
Morse’s musical journey began in Daytona Beach, Florida, where he struggled starting trombone as an undersized fourth grader with an oversized instrument.
“Trombone’s not the easiest instrument, especially if you’re short, because you can’t reach out and play all the notes,” Morse said. “But I stuck with it, waited for my growth spurt and eventually by high school I could play all the positions.”
After high school, Morse spent over a decade studying music — first completing his undergraduate work at the University of Tennessee at Knoxville, then earning his master’s from Baylor University, and finally receiving a doctorate from the University of Knoxville.
Morse, 40, never really left campus, teaching at Bethune-Cookman University before taking a tenure-track job at MVSU eight years ago.
In the classroom, “you never do the same thing on a given day,” Morse said. “You’re constantly on your toes about what’s going to happen next. You might be teaching a beginner one moment, and then the next moment might be helping someone with a master’s degree audition. It is completely unpredictable, and I love it.”
The pandemic has added yet another twist to his teaching career. Students at MVSU now have the option whether or not to return to campus, so Morse must accommodate both virtual and in-person lessons.
On campus in the afternoons, Morse teaches from behind a plexiglass booth as a safety precaution.
Inconveniences aside, quarantine has given Morse an opportunity to pick up another instrument. After mastering the trombone and buying a tuba upon moving to Mississippi, Morse learned to play the trumpet in his free time this summer. The added bonus was connecting with his neighbors, which was the reason he fell in love with Greenwood in the first place.
“My wife and I are big-city people,” Morse said. “We just fell in love with being here. Everybody felt friendly. My favorite thing is when you walk or drive down the street, everyone waves at you.”
Morse, a trombone player in the Jackson Symphony in Tennessee since 2009, also offers one-on-one instruction to section leaders of the marching band. The group is scheduled to perform at MVSU’s virtual homecoming event next month.
“It brings a lot of joy around here,” Morse said of the marching band. “When there’s a parade or something, everyone’s smiling. It’s a really good thing we got going on here.”
• Contact Riley Overend at 581-7237 or roverend@gwcommonwealth.com. Follow @OverendOut on Twitter.
