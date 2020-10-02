A one-vehicle crash in Carroll County resulted in the death of two young adults earlier this week.
Around 9:35 p.m. Wednesday, Matthew Rigby, 19, of Vaiden was traveling south on Mississippi 35 near the Carroll/Attala county line in a 2017 Nissan Rogue when he lost control of his vehicle, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
The car left the roadway and struck a tree on the driver’s side, MHP Sgt. Ronnie Shive said. “We think speed was the issue,” Shive said.
Also in the vehicle was Patsy Cauthen, 19, from Forest. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.
The accident remains under investigation.
