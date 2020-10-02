Bank of Commerce’s Howard Street location has closed its front lobby to walk-in customers after an unspecified number of employees contracted COVID-19.
Lindsey Uithoven, a marketing manager at the bank, said the decision to close the front lobby was made “out of an abundance of caution” for employees and customers after several employees contracted the coronavirus.
The front lobby was closed Wednesday afternoon and will reopen after the most recent employee who tested positive for the virus gets out of quarantine, Uithoven said.
The bank’s drive-through was still available.
To respect the privacy of the employees, Uithoven did not disclose details on the COVID-19 cases but did say that the interior of the bank has been sanitized and that employees who continue to work there are staying at their work stations.
The front lobby of the Bank of Commerce’s location on Park Avenue remained opened to walk-in customers Thursday.
The original version of this article incorrectly reported that some bank customers had contracted the virus.
