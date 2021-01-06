Random New Year’s Eve gunfire has unfortunately become a tradition that Greenwood police have had to handle, says Jody Bradley, the department’s executive administrator.
Many Greenwood residents took to social media Thursday night and the next two evenings to report instances of gunfire mixed in with the traditional fireworks — with some even experiencing the results of the random fire firsthand.
On Tuesday, Bradley estimated that about 60% of the New Year’s Eve gunfire occurred inside the city limits, with the rest happening in the immediate surrounding area. He said he did not know how many calls law enforcement received concerning shots Thursday night.
He said this is a problem throughout the state, and he has spoken to other law enforcement officers who deal with it. He said that although his department has a large number of officers, it can’t patrol all instances that occur during these celebrations.
Bradley said he believes the best form of action would be a legislative step. “I am a firm believer of the Second Amendment, but I do think there are things we need to tweak with it,” he said.
He suggested monitoring gun sales more closely for those 18 or 19 years of age, revising the sizes of clips that can be used and changing the crime of illegal discharge of a weapon from a misdemeanor to a felony.
On New Year’s Day, Mayor Carolyn McAdams said she was aware of this problem and called it “very unfortunate.” At Tuesday’s City Council meeting, she said, “Truly it sounded like we were in a war zone. It was unbelievable.”
“This was pretty much all over the city of Greenwood,” she said. “The police were going pillar to post trying to find out who was firing, where they were firing … you can’t place where that gunfire was coming from. So I’m encouraging the citizens, if they have a video that specifically has a person shooting a gun, please send us that video. The Police Department will be happy to have that video.
“Once we start arresting these people for doing these crazy, dangerous situations, we can get a better handle on this. The (surveillance) cameras are great, but you’ve got to be monitoring the cameras or go to the cameras after the fact,” she said.
In a December interview, Deputy Police Chief Marvin Hammond said this kind of activity has increased over his almost 33 years at the Greenwood department.
“I’ve seen incidents where the police department has gotten or received calls in references to shots just being fired — not at particularly anybody but the fact that shots were being fired in the neighborhood and people called because they were concerned,” he said. “Those calls have gone up dramatically — I’d say anywhere between 20 to 30% more than normal. … At least two to three calls per day. Anywhere between 15 to 30 shots (fired) calls per week, so that it’s an average of 20 to 30% increase.”
Staff Writer Gerard Edic contributed to this article.
•Contact Adam Bakst at 581-7233 or abakst@gwcommonwealth.com. On Twitter at @AdamBakst_GWCW.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.