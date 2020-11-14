Both the boys and girls basketball teams at Leflore County High School are in quarantine after one of the squads was exposed to the coronavirus during a game.
The decision to isolate the teams came from the Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School Board during a Friday special called meeting.
Dr. Mary Brown, the district’s superintendent, said, “A team that our students from Leflore County High School played against Tuesday” is now quarantining. “So we are quarantining our students as well,” she added.
Leflore County’s Tuesday opponent was Palmer High School in Marks. Both games were played in Itta Bena.
Clinton Gatewood, the district’s chief of athletics, said it was the girls team that was exposed to the coronavirus, but both teams will be isolated.
“We are just following protocol,” he said. “It is the right move right now.”
Gatewood said he has communicated with the opposing team’s coach and said the school is only reporting one female student who has tested positive.
Each Leflore County High School basketball player is set to be tested Monday, Gatewood said.
“We’ll probably be back between 10 to 14 days,” depending on the COVID-19 test results, he said.
No other school teams in the district are affected.
Last month, the board voted 3-2 to move forward with high school winter and spring athletics, including basketball. That was a change from the board’s decision in August, when it voted for the schools to not participate in football and other fall sports.
