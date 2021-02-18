The U.S. Postal Service has decided to not attempt mail delivery again on Friday in Greenwood and the surrounding area, according to Greenwood Postmaster Missy Jones. The post offices will also be closed, she said.
As a result of the postal holiday Monday for Presidents’ Day and the the icy road conditions created by back-to-back winter storms, the Greenwood post office has only opened one day this week, Wednesday. Mail delivery that day was limited.
Until postal delivery resumes, the Commonwealth is printing only a limited number of copies for distribution at single-copy locations that are open and to have on file at its offices for walk-in customers.
The newspaper continues to make its website (www.gwcommonwealth.com), including the e-edition, fully accessible to all visitors to the site. The Commonwealth will leave the paywall down until road conditions and delivery schedules return to normal.
“With the weather warming up this weekend, we’re hoping that home-delivery service will resume on Saturday,” said Tim Kalich, the Commonwealth’s editor and publisher. “We appreciate our subscribers’ continued patience during these unusual circumstances.”
