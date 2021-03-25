For the second year in a row, Que on the Yazoo has been canceled.
In the annual event, which is sanctioned by the Memphis Barbecue Network, barbecue enthusiasts take part in a variety of cooking competitions. But because of the coronavirus pandemic, they will not have that opportunity.
“For the safety of all barbecue aficionados, we have canceled it until next year,” said Brantley Snipes, executive director of Main Street Greenwood, which puts on the event.
Snipes said that because of fundraising efforts and band recruitment, the team had to make the call early in the year whether it would proceed with the late-spring event.
“We had to make the decision back when we were still in a spike in January and February,” she said. “And I know numbers look well now, but when we had to make the decision, we had a lot of unknowns, and it was too much of a risk. We couldn’t figure out a way to mitigate the number of people with crowds.”
As the vaccine rollout continues, Snipes said there may be a different event scheduled this year – but no plans have been made.
“We’re watching to see what happens,” she said. “If things are as calm as they are now in a few months, I think we can look at it and see if we can come up with something. We would like to — we miss doing it — but as a small organization, we just have to really watch our risks.”
Last year, another event, Que-Mmunity Celebration and Tailgate, was to replace Que on the Yazoo but also was canceled as virus numbers rose.
Next year’s Que on the Yazoo has been set for May 6-7, 2022, and Snipes is telling everyone to mark their calendars.
“We’re planning on being back,” she said.
Information and updates on next year’s Que on the Yazoo can be found at www.facebook.com/QueOnTheYazoo.
