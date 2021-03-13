The Salvation Army in Greenwood needs donations of canned and non-perishable food and is asking for the community’s assistance.
Rachel Splaingard, a Salvation Army social worker, said the food will be given to persons who are food insecure as well as homeless clients that The Salvation Army assists.
She noted that canned foods with pop-top lids are preferred since they can be opened without a can opener.
Also needed are hygiene items, such as soap, shampoo, toothpaste, toothbrushes and deodorant, Splaingard said.
Since the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic, she said, the Salvation Army has seen an increased need in the community for its services.
Non-perishable food and hygiene items can be dropped off at the donation bucket located in front of the Salvation’s Army retail store at 212 Mississippi 7 S.
