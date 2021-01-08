Friends and a family member remember Charles Herbert Ellis as a man who loved not only those close to him but the residents of Carroll County as well.
“He was just an all-around great guy,” said Casey Carpenter, Carroll County’s chancery clerk and a family friend.
Mr. Ellis died Monday at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. He was 71.
Born and raised in Vaiden, Mr. Ellis graduated from Vaiden High School in 1967 and then attended Holmes Community College. He served for eight years as a Carroll County Justice Court judge and 24 years as circuit clerk. He retired in 2003.
During his time as circuit clerk, Mr. Ellis served as secretary, vice president and president of the Mississippi Circuit Clerks Association.
“He was a wonderful judge and circuit clerk for Carroll County. He did a lot for Carroll County and the people of Carroll County. He’ll be greatly missed,” Carpenter said.
Mr. Ellis helped Carpenter when Carpenter was running for chancery clerk in 2019, and Carpenter said he could always call Mr. Ellis when he had questions.
Longtime Chancery Clerk Stanley “Sugar” Mullins, who retired at the start of last year, served alongside Mr. Ellis and shared some of the same duties.
Mullins said that when he first took office in 1996, Mr. Ellis “was a lot of help to me, showing me how to do things.”
Mullins said Mr. Ellis was “the best politician in Carroll County” and “a very good circuit clerk, very helpful, always smiling; people thought the world of him.”
Even when Mr. Ellis and his wife of 50 years, Sallie Ellis, moved to Oxford, he stayed in touch regularly, Mullins said.
Sallie Ellis said, “He loved people, and he loved Carroll County, and even though we moved to Oxford, he felt like he was going home when he went back to our cabin in Black Hawk in Carroll County.”
A graveside service will be held at 3:30 p.m. Friday at Vaiden Cemetery.
•Contact Gerard Edic at 581-7239 or gedic@gwcommonwealth.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.