Authorities are still searching for a 16-year-old Leflore County youth who fled Greenwood Leflore Hospital early Monday morning and may be dealing with freezing temperatures.
Tykwon Smith was brought into the hospital early Monday morning after suffering a schizophrenic episode, Police Chief Terrence Craft said.
Surveillance camera footage from the hospital showed that Smith took off his clothes and fled toward the bank of the Yazoo River behind the hospital. Police received a call about Smith’s fleeing around 3:30 a.m. Monday, Craft said.
The temperature in Greenwood around the time of the call was between 20 and 22 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. That means Smith was at risk for hypothermia and frostbite.
Hypothermia, which occurs when a person’s body loses heat faster than it produces it, is caused by lengthy exposure to cold weather. Frostbite, an injury caused by the freezing of the skin, particularly affects the extremities of the body, such as the nose, fingers and toes.
A search-and-rescue team composed of representatives from the Leflore County Fire Department, the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks and other agencies has assisted with the search.
As of Tuesday afternoon, authorities had not come across any spot on the bank of the Yazoo River that would indicate Smith had jumped in, Craft said.
Smith, a Black male, is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. A Facebook post from the Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School District said he is an Amanda Elzy High School student.
Those who have information on Smith’s whereabouts may call the Police Department at 453-3311 or the Leflore County Sheriff’s Department at 453-5141.
•Contact Gerard Edic at 581-7239 or gedic@gwcommonwealth.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.