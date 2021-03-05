A blood drive sponsored by First Baptist Church and conducted by Mississippi Blood Services will be held Monday for Charles Corder, a former Greenwood resident.
From noon until 6 p.m. at the church, people can donate blood for Corder, a former Commonwealth managing editor who now lives in Madison. In January, he was diagnosed with leukemia, a form of blood cancer.
Since Corder’s diagnosis, he has gone to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson for weekly blood transfusions as well as transfusions for platelets, which help prevent bleeding.
Certain cancers, such as leukemia, can lead to low platelet numbers.
“I’m very thankful for this, and so is my family,” said Corder, who was the newspaper’s managing editor from 2009 to 2017.
The blood drive was organized by some of his relatives who attend the church.
Sherie Book, a marketing representative for Mississippi Blood Services, said special blood drives held for people such as Corder have two main benefits. The recipient receives the donated blood (at least the blood that matches his or her type) and receives a credit that serves as a discount on the blood bill.
All special blood drives have a code for the recipient. In Corder’s case, the code is EA81.
Book said that so many units of blood donated to a hospital equates to dollars off the treatment.
“You’re not only helping them have blood; you’re helping them at the financial end of it,” she said, adding that the blood collected by Mississippi Blood Services is also donated to hospitals throughout the state.
Book said she met Corder a few years ago during a blood
drive held at the Clarion Ledger newspaper in downtown Jackson for Sid Salter, a statewide columnist.
Corder is “very loved, very respected, just a great, great guy,” Book said.
Book said one aspect of her job that she enjoys is watching people in a community come together to help an individual. “This job has truly enriched my life because we do see results,” she said.
Aside from getting people to provide blood for those in need, Book said another aim of Mississippi Blood Services is to raise the number of Mississippians who give blood.
“Only 4% of people in Mississippi donate,” she said.
Also, because of last month’s ice storm, the state is short about 1,000 units of blood because donors could not get to locations to give blood and Mississippi Blood Services could not reach donors, Book said.
•Contact Gerard Edic at 581-7239 or gedic@gwcommonwealth.com
