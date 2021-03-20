A school counselor wanting to serve on the Greenwood City Council is objecting to having been disqualified.
The Leflore County Democratic Executive Committee last month disqualified the candidacy of Kiara Williams because it found that she did not meet the residency requirements to run in Ward 4. The committee based its decision on a Feb. 1 opinion issued by the Attorney General’s Office in response to an inquiry from Oktibbeha County. The opinion stated that candidates for municipal office in Mississippi must have lived in the district they are hoping to represent for at least two years prior to the date of the election.
Williams has lived on South Boulevard, which is located in Ward 4, since Sept. 22, 2019. With the Democratic primary set for April 6, that would put her more than five months short of the two-year requirement.
Williams, however, argues that a recent circuit court decision on the Gulf Coast should outweigh the attorney general’s opinion.
In that Harrison County case, Zack Grady, a Republican candidate for a seat on D’Iberville’s City Council, had challenged a similar political party ruling that had disqualified him. Circuit Court Judge Jeff Weill Sr. ruled that Grady’s name should be on the ballot, finding that the state’s two-year requirement does not apply since D’Iberville has its own qualification regulations.
Greenwood also has its own requirements, codified in state law for mayor-council forms of government, that require candidates to only reside in the ward where they are running for office at the time they qualify.
In a letter dated Thursday to the county Democratic Executive Committee, Williams also argues that opinions of the Attorney General’s Office are not binding in court and that traditionally the Secretary of State’s Office has interpreted the state statute “to mean that candidates did not have to live in their ward for two years prior to the election.”
Robert Sims, chairman of the county Democratic committee, said Friday that it adheres to opinions issued by the Attorney General’s Office and that court cases in other parts of the state that have challenged an attorney general’s opinion would not apply in Leflore County since they did not take place in Leflore County.
Williams, a college and career counselor at Leflore Legacy Academy, is trying to unseat incumbent Councilman Charles McCoy. Also running in the Democratic primary is Sammy Foster, an insurance agent and a former chairman of the Greenwood Leflore Hospital Board.
The Leflore County Democratic Executive Committee held a hearing on Feb. 12 to determine whether to certify Williams’ candidacy.
During the hearing, she had attorney Abe McGlothin Jr. attend virtually. She emphasized that McGlothin, a Greenwood native who now works in Texas, was not retained to represent her but was there to listen and interpret the law from the standpoint of an attorney.
Later that day, Williams received a letter from Sims informing her that she had been disqualified because of the two-year residency requirement.
Sims said the committee turned to the attorney general’s opinion because “we were unsure of the residential requirements” and wanted to know if the two-year minimum applied specifically to a ward. The attorney general’s opinion confirmed that question, Sims said.
Regarding the court decision from D’Iberville, Sims said that case only applies to D’Iberville and has no statewide effect.
Sims also questioned why Williams did not choose to contest her disqualification earlier than two weeks before the primary.
In a letter Friday responding to Williams, Sims wrote that “the executive committee does not have the authority to rescind its decision, which is final.”
Sims also wrote that he had told McGlothin at the hearing that any further action for Williams would need to be filed in Leflore County Circuit Court.
In response to Sims’ comments, Williams said Friday the executive committee’s decision to follow the attorney general’s opinion is “a misinterpretation of the law.”
“You saw the Attorney General’s opinion, knowing that it was flawed, and you still chose to disqualify me,” Williams said.
Williams said she plans to file an appeal in circuit court. She said she would have acted sooner but the first-time candidate was unfamiliar with how the process worked.
“I wasn’t given the information that I should have been given in regards to the situation,” she said.
Williams, 31, said that people in her generation often face an uphill battle trying to enact change in Greenwood.
“It’s really hard for young people in this community to step up and lead,” she said, adding that the older generation of leaders in town should be more supportive of aspiring young leaders. “There should be a point where you pass the torch,” she said.
•Contact Gerard Edic at 581-7239 or gedic@gwcommonwealth.com.
