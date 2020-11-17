Mississippi Valley State University has received a $100,000 grant from the Southern Company Charitable Foundation that will support MVSU’s technology and innovation across campus.
“We are thankful to the Southern Company Foundation for awarding the university these funds that will be used to enhance learning on our campus,” MVSU’s president, Dr. Jerryl Briggs, said in a statement.
“Here at Mississippi Valley State University, students are first, and we are always excited about the opportunity to elevate the learning environment for our student body,” Briggs said.
Donell Maxie, MVSU’s communications director, said by email that the grant will be used to purchase network switches “to improve speed and capacity for increased network traffic” and wireless access points “to provide students with more remote access across campus.”
Mississippi Power, a subsidiary of the Southern Company working in partnership with Southern Company Charitable Foundation, had announced last week that $825,000 in grants would be awarded to four historically black colleges and universities in Mississippi, including MVSU.
“Investing in Mississippi’s HBCU students is an investment in the future workforce of our state,” Mississippi Power President and CEO Anthony Wilson said in a statement.
“We believe engaging these graduates will help ensure a thriving economy for Mississippi for years to come.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.